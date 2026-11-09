Merry Pier in Pass-A-Grille Beach considered for ferry hub

PASS-A-GRILLE BEACH, Fla — The small beach town of Pass-A-Grille could soon see a tourism boost!

A local organization is proposing a ferry service that could stop at Pass-A-Grille’s small pier.

"It's always been a working pier; it's always brought people to our door," said Amy Loughery.

Up until two years ago, Merry Pier was a destination, but the pier was damaged by Hurricane Helene and the bait shack on the pier remains in shambles.

"I'd say it's the worst I've ever seen the pier in my 50 years…but it's had to be rebuilt a few times," said Loughery.

Jenn Morris works at Dody Beach Boutique and said business hasn't been the same since the pier was damaged.

"A lot slower, just because people are slow coming back to the area; a lot of new people have been coming in, which is really good," said Morris.

But the small beach town of Pass-A-Grille is resilient.

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"The first year we kind of had to get back on our feet, but this last year has been strong," said Loughery.

The pier used to be a big driver for tourism and soon that tourism could return.

"I think it would bring people down that aren't usually…maybe who haven't even heard of Pass-A-Grille," said Morris.

A local organization called Forward Pinellas is proposing a ferry route…that would stop at Merry Pier in Pass-A-Grille.

"You get off the pier, you walk through the businesses, you go down to the beach, you have a lovely day, then you come back through our business district to our ferry boat and you go on your way," said Loughery.

Amy Loughery, who owns Bamboozle Boutique, said she’s hoping a ferry would help alleviate parking issues in the area.

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"What we need is people coming over on foot, and I think the ferry would deliver them to us," said Loughery.

Right now Forward Pinellas and St. Pete Beach leaders are discussing the potential for a ferry stop at Merry Pier…but no official plans have been made yet.

"It's pretty fun to have another experience like that for people to come and visit," said Morris.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.