Charlotte Bean Coffee Co. has cozy, caffeinated new home inside Palm Harbor brewery

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Palm Harbor loves its coffee and its community.

So it makes all the cozy, caffeinated sense in the world that the Charlotte Bean Coffee Co. — a mobile trailer that was slinging deliciousness in area parking lots — has been invited to thrive inside a local institution here.

De Bine Brewing Company — yes, a beloved beermaker located on the Palm Harbor roundabout (993 Florida Ave.) — made space in a former game room for Charlotte Bean owners Brett and Mari Ebert.

WATCH "Charlotte Bean Coffee Co. has a new Palm Harbor home"

CHARLOTTE BEAN COFFE CO. GETS A NEW HOME

"This is a very unique situation we have going on here," says Mari. "I've never seen anything like it before."

"So what this allows us is to give something to the community that we were never able to do," says Brett.

The new space is fun and cool and smells delicious, with customers kibbitzing right close to where Brett, Mari and the team serve dreamy coffee concoctions.

De Bine is becoming a mini food hall of sorts. Reel BBQ is also attached, creating a buzzy social hub that operates morning, noon and night.

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