DeSantis urges Florida lawmakers to support Rep. Luna's bill to end congressional stock trading

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed his support for Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's bill to end congressional stock trading at a press conference in Clearwater on Tuesday.

Rep. Luna proposed H.R. 1908, a reform bill that will ban members of Congress, as well as their spouses and dependent children, from trading or owning "individual stocks, bonds, commodities, or complex investment vehicles," according to the bill.

Rep. Luna serves Florida's 13th Congressional District, which includes a large portion of Pinellas County.

At the press conference at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater on Jan. 6, the governor expressed his support for the bill.

“I think every single member of Florida’s congressional delegation should be supporting Congresswoman Luna’s bill to end this charade with this insider congressional stock trading,” said DeSantis.

The Gov. also proposed a reform measure at the state level, which would require candidates filing to run for federal office in Florida to check a box saying they will not engage in stock trading if elected.

"When they qualify for federal office, there’s going to be a checkbox- Do you intend to trade individual stocks while you are in Congress, yes or no? So, you as a voter, will know what they said and if they said no, when they run for re-election, they will have to answer a second question – did you, in fact, trade any individual stocks while you were in Congress and if they say yes, then that means they broke their word to you and lied on those forms," said DeSantis.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.