Shooting at Royal Breeze Apartments under investigation in Clearwater

(Source: Raycom Media)
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man was injured in a shooting at a Clearwater apartment complex Saturday evening.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Royal Breeze Apartments, located at 21227 U.S. 19 N. The man was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg as a trauma alert.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting and said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

