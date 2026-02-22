Shooting at Royal Breeze Apartments under investigation in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man was injured in a shooting at a Clearwater apartment complex Saturday evening.
Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Royal Breeze Apartments, located at 21227 U.S. 19 N. The man was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg as a trauma alert.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting and said there is no ongoing threat to the community.
Wild excuses from drivers charged under FL’s new super speeder law
Florida drivers caught going more than 100 mph or 50 mph over the speed limit now face criminal charges under a new state law, which took effect in July, 2025.
Wild excuses from drivers charged under FL’s new super speeder law