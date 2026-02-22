Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Clearwater crash at busy intersection leaves 1 dead and others with serious injuries: CPD

WFTS
A crash in Clearwater sent three people to area hospitals Saturday, with one dying in the hospital later that evening.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue said the collision happened a little after 5:15 p.m. at Court Street and Missouri Avenue. Two people were taken to Morton Plant Hospital, including one with life-threatening injuries at the time.

Another person was taken to Largo Medical Center for treatment. Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection while the investigation continues.

This is an ongoing investigation.

