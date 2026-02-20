Investigation into missing Largo man, Petro Kuqo remains active: Police

- The Largo Police Department (LPD) said Friday the investigation into the disappearance of Petro Kuqo is active and ongoing.
- LPD said detectives are working to "diligently follow up on all leads and pursue every available avenue."
- Anyone with information related to case is urged to contact LPD.
- Kuqo's family has sought community help in finding him.
Wild excuses from drivers charged under FL’s new super speeder law
Florida drivers caught going more than 100 mph or 50 mph over the speed limit now face criminal charges under a new state law, which took effect in July, 2025.
Wild excuses from drivers charged under FL’s new super speeder law