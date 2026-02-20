Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Investigation into missing Largo man, Petro Kuqo remains active: Police

Petro Kuqo
Elena Mita
Petro Kuqo
Posted
  • The Largo Police Department (LPD) said Friday the investigation into the disappearance of Petro Kuqo is active and ongoing.
  • LPD said detectives are working to "diligently follow up on all leads and pursue every available avenue."
  • Anyone with information related to case is urged to contact LPD.
  • Kuqo's family has sought community help in finding him.

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

