Baseball fans flock to spring training in Dunedin despite political tensions affecting Canadian attendance

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Baseball returned to Tampa Bay this week as spring training kicked off, drawing enthusiastic crowds to TD Ballpark in Dunedin to watch the Toronto Blue Jays. However, some Canadian fans are staying home due to ongoing political concerns, particularly surrounding tariff discussions between the United States and Canada.

At TD Ballpark, fans like Varnavas and his grandson Theodore eagerly welcomed the team back for another season.

"The weather is absolutely invigorating. The ballpark is beautiful. The food is great, the people are nice. What's there not to like about coming here? Unbelievable," Varnavas said.

For first-time spring training attendee Sim Chaudhary, the trip from Toronto was worth it despite political uncertainties.

"We're from Toronto, so we came here specifically to come watch the Jays play in spring training. We've been excited ever since they were in the World Series last year, and we lost by a little bit, but we're hoping we're going to make it back again this year," Chaudhary said.

Theodore, despite the heat, enjoyed his day at the ballpark.

"It's pretty fun. It was a bit hot today, but overall, the weather was pretty beautiful," Theodore said.

However, the festive atmosphere comes amid political tensions that have kept some Canadian fans away. Some Canadians are boycotting travel to the United States, meaning spring training isn't on their agenda this year.

Varnavas acknowledged the impact, noting several friends who skipped last spring training.

"I've noticed a lot of my friends did not come down. They refused to come down for another two years, two to three years till the next election. That's baloney. Come on down. Politics is politics. There's always going to be problems with politics," Varnavas said.

One of the top concerns for travelers is tariffs. Even Chaudhary admitted the issue influenced his family's decision-making process.

"It also weighs on our decision as well. But the kids really wanted to come so that outweighed that," Chaudhary said.

For Chaudhary's family, the experience proved worthwhile, with plans to return.

"It's an amazing place. We're staying in Tampa, and Tampa is awesome. All of the surrounding cities that we've been to have been amazing. So yeah, we'd love to come back," Chaudhary said.

Varnavas, a longtime fan with season tickets at multiple ballparks, praised the spring training experience.

"If you haven't come to spring training, it's relaxed. It's really nice and easy and relaxed. The ball players are nice. They even sign your baseballs and your hats and everything else. We really enjoy it," Varnavas said.

On the eve of spring training's opening pitch, the United States Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's tariffs. The court's ruling found it unconstitutional for the president to unilaterally set and change tariffs because the taxation power belongs to Congress.

Immediately after the ruling, the president announced on social media that he would impose a 10% global tariff. On Saturday, the president said that it would increase to 15%.

Despite the back-and-forth over tariffs, baseball fans say they'll continue enjoying the game to drown out political noise.

Varnavas had a message for his Canadian friends who stayed home.

"Politics is politics. That's this, too shall pass this too shall pass in time. So, come on down. We're a great country. We miss you, Canada. We miss you," Varnavas said.

He remained optimistic about the tariff situation.

"Listen, we put pressure on the government to lower the tariffs. Supreme Court did it. It's only 10% now, come on. We can handle 10%," Varnavas said.

For families like the Chaudharys, the experience created lasting memories that transcended political concerns.

"Family time and good memories outweighs politics," Chaudhary said.

