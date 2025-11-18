Merry Market in the Mall at Clearwater's Countryside Mall features 80-plus local vendors

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Merry Market in the Mall at Clearwater's Countryside Mall supports and showcases more than 80 Bay Area makers and merchants, many of whom are getting their first brick-and-mortar experience.

Open 7 days a week, and a fun, festive way to shop local this holiday season, the Merry Market is the brainchild of Cheryl Taylor, who has made it her mission to boost small businesses.

"This is all about community, coming together and supporting each other," says Cheryl, whose Community Markets & Events has become a major advocate for local businesses.

This year's Merry Market features popular local vendors such as Comfee (handmade candles, bath bombs, and "me time" goodness) and Honey Badgers Bee Farm (delicious honey concoctions, teas, dry rubs, and more).

On Nov. 25 at Countryside Mall, Cheryl will host a Small Business Sip & Shop from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring snacks, beverages, and a special appearance from Santa himself.

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28's "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks.

