Mothers Helping Mothers expands holiday toy giveaway amid rising need

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — With the season of giving underway, Sarasota County nonprofit Mothers Helping Mothers is increasing the number of families receiving toys at its annual holiday event amid economic pressures and the recent government shutdown, which are driving greater demand.

The organization, founded more than 35 years ago by one mom helping another, now supports over 1,000 mothers year-round. Its annual Toy Day, held by invitation through a lottery system, typically serves more than 300 families and about 1,000 children. This year, organizers will provide toys to 350 families.

Barbara Braun, donations coordinator for Mothers Helping Mothers, said the temporary removal of SNAP benefits during the shutdown added significant strain.

“They choose between paying rent and buying clothes. Now it’s we don’t have that extra money for food. So now the uptick for need of food has really gone up,” Braun said.



