Man dies after shooting in Bradenton, detectives investigating: MCSO

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said detectives are investigating a fatal Thursday morning shooting in Bradenton.

MCSO said deputies responded to a report of a shooting with injuries in the 13000 block of 18th Place E. at approximately 12:27 a.m. on Jan 1.

Deputies said they arrived and located a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, lying in a driveway.

The man was pronounced dead by EMS a short time later, according to the report.

MCSO said the shooter and all involved parties have been located and no one has been arrested.

Deputies said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.