Ruskin teen in stolen car crash dies after pursuit in Manatee County: MCSO

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Ruskin teen who stole a car in Hillsborough County dies in a crash in Manatee County.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said at around 8 p.m. Monday, deputies received an alert about a Honda Accord going southbound in the 7300 block of U.S 41 near Palmetto.

Deputies then attempted to make a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle at the 1000 block of U.S. 41. The driver initially slowed down, but the driver made a U-turn and fled from deputies on 17th Street East, MCSO said.

The stolen vehicle was about half a mile ahead of deputies when it struck another vehicle. The stolen car then spun out of control and rolled several times, MCSO said. The second vehicle went into a residential yard.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, Michael Jerome Austin, 18, of Ruskin, was found unconscious in the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead at 9:12 p.m.

The 24-year-old female driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.