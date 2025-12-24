A Manatee County school teacher was arrested for harassing a student for months

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A former Manatee County elementary school teacher is accused of harassing one of his students for months.

According to newly released Manatee County court documents, investigators found "a plethora of harassing behavior" aimed at an 11-year-old student for seven months.

The document said this included two videos depicting Jarrett Williams selecting items with the student's name on them and tearing them up. The videos were sent to the student while they were absent from Gullet Elementary School. The affidavit said the victim told investigators Mr. Williams would take pictures of her during Physical Education class (PE) with his cellphone and show the picture to her friends to embarrass her.

In April, the student's mother and grandfather attended a school board meeting to ask district leaders why the teacher was allowed to resign rather than be terminated.



Williams was released from jail. He faces one count of aggravated stalking of a child under 16 years old.