State-of-the-art eSports arena opens at Sly Middle Magnet School in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Students at Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy now have a state-of-the-art eSports arena to prepare for their future.

On Thursday, Hillsborough County Public Schools officially opened the area at Sly Middle Magnet School.

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State-of-the-art eSports arena opens at Sly Middle Magnet School

The facility is professional-grade with broadcast capabilities, and it's all designed to help students sharpen up their skills, including critical thinking, teamwork and problem solving.

"Our goal has always been to expose our students to opportunities that will expand their futures," said Bullard Family Foundation founder and president Thaddeus Bullard. "By bringing together the best partners in the industry, we are not only providing them with a program few students have access to, but one that will be a shining star, bringing in others to compete from all around the United States."

According to the school district, the new facility is the "first of its kind in the state to integrate competitive esports, broadcast production, Unreal Engine technology and career-pathways curriculum into one cohesive, career-aligned learning environment."