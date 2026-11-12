Morgan Wallen to kick off 2027 stadium tour with 2 nights in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Country music star Morgan Wallen is hitting the road again, and Tampa will be his first stop.

Wallen announced his 2027 Last Time I Checked Tour on Thursday, with two shows scheduled at Raymond James Stadium on June 11 and 12.

HARDY will join Wallen on June 11, followed by Brooks & Dunn on June 12. Cole Swindell and Stella Lefty will perform both nights.

The 14-show stadium tour will visit seven cities before wrapping up in Nashville in August.

Fans can register for presale tickets at LastTimeICheckedTour.com through Nov. 19 at 10 p.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. local time.