Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsHillsborough County

HCSO Gang Unit arrests man after finding 9 guns, drugs inside Valrico home

Deputies said the suspect was arrested on three warrants before detectives searched his home and recovered firearms and narcotics.
HCSO DRUGS 1.jpeg
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
HCSO DRUGS 1.jpeg
Posted
Add Tampa Bay 28 as a Google Preferred Source

A man is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) Gang Unit led to the seizure of nine firearms and illegal drugs from a Valrico home.

Detectives arrested Gonzalez on three warrants on Tuesday, according to HCSO.

During a subsequent search of his Valrico home, investigators said they recovered marijuana, nine firearms and other narcotics, according to a social media post.

Gonzalez is charged with multiple felonies, including three counts of delivery of cannabis and two counts of armed possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, HCSO said.

HOA said yes, but the CDD says no: Sun City Center homeowners ordered to remove backyard fences

For years, homeowners in one Hillsborough County neighborhood had fences around their backyards — fences that were approved by their homeowners' association. But now, another organization with government powers says some of those fences are blocking drainage easements and have to go, at the owners' expense.

Sun City Fences

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.