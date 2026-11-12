HCSO Gang Unit arrests man after finding 9 guns, drugs inside Valrico home

A man is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) Gang Unit led to the seizure of nine firearms and illegal drugs from a Valrico home.

VALRICO, Fla. — A man is behind bars after an investigation by #teamHCSO’s Gang Unit uncovered a significant amount of illegal drugs and firearms. On November 10, 2026, detectives arrested Gonzalez on three warrants. During a subsequent search of his Valrico home, detectives seized marijuana, nine firearms, and other narcotics. Gonzalez is charged with multiple felonies, including three counts of Delivery of Cannabis and two counts of Armed Possession of Controlled Substance With Intent to Sell or Deliver (Schedule I). — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) November 12, 2026

Detectives arrested Gonzalez on three warrants on Tuesday, according to HCSO.

During a subsequent search of his Valrico home, investigators said they recovered marijuana, nine firearms and other narcotics, according to a social media post.

Gonzalez is charged with multiple felonies, including three counts of delivery of cannabis and two counts of armed possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, HCSO said.