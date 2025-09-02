Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8-year-old boy bitten by shark off Key Largo: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Charles Krupa/AP
KEY LARGO, Fla. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) posted on Facebook an 8-year-old boy was reportedly snorkeling when he was bitten by shark just before 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 1.

MCSO said the incident took place off Key Largo, Florida on the oceanside.

Trauma Star airlifted the boy to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, according to MCSO.

U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were notified of the incident, according to MCSO's post.

