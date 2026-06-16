AAA lowers home and auto insurance rates in Florida, delivering $28 million in savings

FLORIDA — AAA has lowered home and auto insurance rates in Florida, resulting in more than $28 million in annual savings for policyholders.

The latest reductions include an average 5% decrease for monoline auto policies and a 4% decrease for package auto policies, benefiting more than 133,000 auto customers. Home insurance rates under AAA’s Select Package Home program were reduced by an average of 5%, impacting 86,000 policies statewide.

AAA says recent legal reforms in Florida have stabilized the insurance market by reducing litigation, curbing fraud and improving predictability in claims costs. These changes have allowed insurers to better manage risk and pass savings to customers.

The company also recommends policyholders maintain safe driving records, explore usage-based programs, seek available discounts, make improvements to reduce risk at home, and bundle home and auto coverage to further lower premiums.