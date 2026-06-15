Two dead, 1 missing after airboat capsizes in Highlands County: FWC

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are dead, and one person is missing after an airboat capsized in Highlands County.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said seven people were on the vessel when it turned into deeper water from the Istokpoga Canal toward the Kissimmee River on Monday and began taking on water. The airboat overturned, throwing all seven occupants into the water.

Four people made it safely to shore while rescue crews searched for the other three. Two of the missing were later found dead, and the search continues for the remaining victim, FWC said.

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