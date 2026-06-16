New Disney World 2-Day, 2-Park ticket starts at $199

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World introduced a 2-Day, 2-Park ticket starting at $199 plus tax, according to the resort's website.

The limited-time ticket includes one admission to EPCOT and one admission to Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park, and guests can visit one of the two parks per day.

The resort's website said the ticket is date-based, with start dates from Aug. 3 to Sept. 30, and tickets must be used within four days of the selected start date.

Tickets are available for purchase on the resort's website.