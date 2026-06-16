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New Disney World 2-Day, 2-Park ticket starts at $199

Disney World
Ted Shaffrey/AP
People visit Epcot theme park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
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ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World introduced a 2-Day, 2-Park ticket starting at $199 plus tax, according to the resort's website.

The limited-time ticket includes one admission to EPCOT and one admission to Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park, and guests can visit one of the two parks per day.

The resort's website said the ticket is date-based, with start dates from Aug. 3 to Sept. 30, and tickets must be used within four days of the selected start date.

Tickets are available for purchase on the resort's website.

Lutz residents fight private school rezoning at county hearing

More than 30 residents showed up to Hillsborough County's Land Use Hearing to reject a rezoning proposal that would bring a 1,000-student private school to Lutz.

Lutz residents oppose rezoning for private school citing traffic and safety concerns

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