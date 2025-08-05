Armed suspect arrested at airport after discovery of AR-15 and knives: PBSO

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) said a suspicious man was taken into custody at the airport after deputies found a loaded AR-15 rifle and multiple knives in his rental vehicle.
Deputies said at around 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Airport Operations personnel alerted them of the man parked in a restricted area at the airport. When they got there, they found a fully loaded AR-15 magazine in his glove compartment while trying to get the rental agreement.
After searching the vehicle, deputies said they found a loaded AR-15 and many knives hidden under a blanket on the seat.
The suspect, Michael Rodrigues, was taken into custody and interviewed by detectives.
This is an ongoing investigation.
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.