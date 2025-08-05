Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Armed suspect arrested at airport after discovery of AR-15 and knives: PBSO

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) said a suspicious man was taken into custody at the airport after deputies found a loaded AR-15 rifle and multiple knives in his rental vehicle.

Deputies said at around 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Airport Operations personnel alerted them of the man parked in a restricted area at the airport. When they got there, they found a fully loaded AR-15 magazine in his glove compartment while trying to get the rental agreement.

After searching the vehicle, deputies said they found a loaded AR-15 and many knives hidden under a blanket on the seat.

The suspect, Michael Rodrigues, was taken into custody and interviewed by detectives.

This is an ongoing investigation.

