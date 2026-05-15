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Man airlifted to hospital after stabbing in Avon Park in Highlands County: HCSO

Highlands County Sheriff's Office
Highlands County Sheriff's Office
Highlands County Sheriff's Office
Posted

AVON PARK, Fla. — A 24-year-old man is being treated at a regional hospital following a stabbing in Avon Park on Thursday evening.

Highlands County deputies responded to a 911 call about a stabbing in the 900 block of West Main Street just before 8:30 p.m. on May 14, when they found a man suffering from non-life-threatening knife wounds.

He was airlifted to a hospital, per the report.

Deputies said everyone involved in the incident has been identified.

If you have information about the incident, deputies ask you to call 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Tips can also be left via the HCSO app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers on their P3tips app or by calling 1-888-400-TIPS (8477), dialing **TIPS on your cell phone, or visiting www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and clicking on the “Submit A Tip” button. Crime Stoppers tips are always anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

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