Boy, 13, arrested after choking puppy, chasing family member with knife: Sheriff

LEE COUNTY, FLA. — Deputies arrested a 13-year-old North Fort Myers boy on Wednesday after he choked a puppy and chased a family member with a knife, officials said.

According to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, at about 3:15 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Nault Drive in North Fort Myers.

Upon arrival, deputies located 13-year-old, Alexander Chambers, attempting to pry open a front door with a knife.

The investigation revealed Chambers picked up the puppy and choked it after it had used the bathroom on the floor.

When a family member intervened, Chambers hit the victim on the head with a rock and chased them around the house with a knife, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

The victim received a minor injury.

The puppy was not injured.

Chambers was arrested and charged with animal cruelty and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice where he will serve 21days in detention.