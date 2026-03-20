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Boy, 13, arrested after choking puppy, chasing family member with knife: Sheriff

LEE SHERIFF.jpg
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno peaks to the media about the arrest of a 13-year-old boy.
LEE SHERIFF.jpg
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LEE COUNTY, FLA. — Deputies arrested a 13-year-old North Fort Myers boy on Wednesday after he choked a puppy and chased a family member with a knife, officials said.

According to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, at about 3:15 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Nault Drive in North Fort Myers.

Upon arrival, deputies located 13-year-old, Alexander Chambers, attempting to pry open a front door with a knife.

The investigation revealed Chambers picked up the puppy and choked it after it had used the bathroom on the floor.

When a family member intervened, Chambers hit the victim on the head with a rock and chased them around the house with a knife, Sheriff’s Office officials said.
The victim received a minor injury.

The puppy was not injured.

Chambers was arrested and charged with animal cruelty and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice where he will serve 21days in detention.

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