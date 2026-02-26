Cruise Ship Terminal near the Skyway receives major pushback as Lawmakers step in

MANATEE COUNTY, fla. — People living near the Terra Ceia Bay are speaking out against a proposed mega cruise ship terminal near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Manatee County. There is a bill now moving through the Florida Legislature that could help stop the proposal altogether.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Keely McCormick spent time listening to residents who are fighting to protect the Bay.

WATCH full report by Keely McCormick

Cruise Ship Terminal near Skyway receives major pushback as Lawmakers step in

George Smith is part of a group called “Save T Cap.” They are fighting against the idea the build a cruise ship terminal on the Knott Cowen Tract near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

“I live about 10 houses away from here, and the thought of this getting destroyed is absolutely heartbreaking,” Smith said.

He said accommodating the cruise ships would require serious dredging in the shallow waters.

“It is four feet deep and we have a bunch of people wanting to come in and put a 60-foot deep channel through it. I think it’s monstrous,” Smith said.

Anuruaag Mallela is a Parish resident and a photographer for the Save T Cap Group. He sees the wildlife up close and personal while filming and taking photos.

“I see dolphins, manatees, sting rays, tons of fish, and birds. This is a sacred ecosystem here,” Mallela said.

He said dredging and increased cruise ship traffic could be devastating to water quality and marine life.

“It made me sick to my stomach, you know. This is where I go fishing. This is where I go kayaking, and how can they just put a cruise ship here?” Mallela said.

The Save T Cap group said this project is about profit, not preservation. Supporters argue that the terminal could bring jobs and economic growth to the region.

We reached out to the developers for comment. SSA Marine sent a statement that said, “SSA Marine is committed to environmental stewardship and creating long-term economic opportunities that we are confident will be transformative for Manatee County. We look forward to continuing to engage with residents, officials, and community leaders in meaningful dialogue to discuss a shared vision for the region, which includes marine conservation, well-paying jobs, and robust recreational activities."

Meanwhile, there is a Florida Senate Bill recently approved that would restrict dredging in this area. Its companion bill is expected to be taken up by a House committee this week. This could stop the potential of the cruise ship terminal altogether. For now, residents we spoke to say they will keep fighting to protect the Bay.



From finding savings to help navigate the price of paradise, to the safety of our roads, and even the latest medical breakthroughs; Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping you get the most out of your day. Share your ideas with Keely below.

