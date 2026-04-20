Lt. Gov. Jay Collins announces his gubernatorial campaign's 7-figure media buy

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins announced his gubernatorial campaign is launching a seven-figure media buy during a press conference in St. Petersburg on Monday morning.

Collins also affirmed he is not suspending his campaign for governor during the press conference at the Urban Stillhouse on April 20.

“Whoever started the rumor, I think I've handled that very clearly, and I'll stand on my last statement. We are not suspending our campaign,” said Collins.

Collins was appointed lieutenant governor by Gov. Ron DeSantis in August 2025 and announced he was running for governor this past January.

Tampa Bay 28 was at the event and streamed it live on the website and Facebook.

WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

Lieutenant Gov. Jay Collins to hold press conference on gubernatorial campaign in St. Pete

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.