Dump truck overturns and catches fire on I-4 access road, injuring 2 drivers

FLORIDA — According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a dump truck overturned and burst into flames on an I-4 access road Saturday after slamming into a median, sending chunks of concrete into oncoming traffic and injuring two drivers.

Troopers said a 54-year-old Tampa man drove the truck. He was going westbound on the access road from US-301 to westbound I-4 and US-92 when he lost control and hit the median.

Due to the impact, the concrete flew into the path of a Ford sedan, driven by a 21-year-old Lake Mary man.

Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The dump truck driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.