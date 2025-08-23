Dump truck overturns and catches fire on I-4 access road, injuring 2 drivers

FLORIDA — According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a dump truck overturned and burst into flames on an I-4 access road Saturday after slamming into a median, sending chunks of concrete into oncoming traffic and injuring two drivers.
Troopers said a 54-year-old Tampa man drove the truck. He was going westbound on the access road from US-301 to westbound I-4 and US-92 when he lost control and hit the median.
Due to the impact, the concrete flew into the path of a Ford sedan, driven by a 21-year-old Lake Mary man.
Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The dump truck driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.
“You know, it might just be time we take a look if HOAs are really even necessary.
Maybe we should just do away with homeowner associations as a whole.”
South Florida lawmaker Rep. Juan Carlos Porras (R-Miami) says it may be time to do away with homeowners associations altogether, as more Floridians speak out about rising fees, costly lawsuits, and even arrests tied to HOA disputes. He said this week that he is considering filing legislation in the next session that would abolish HOAs statewide.