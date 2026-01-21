Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Evacuations in the Highlands County area due to large brush fire: HCFR

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — An area in Highlands County is being evacuated due to a brush fire. Highlands County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said the blaze is burning in the northwest area of Leisure Lakes near Durrance Road and Bluebird Avenue.

The area is being evacuated west to Henscratch Road and south to Miller Avenue.

HCFR said residents near the impacted area should follow instructions and prepare to leave if directed by officials.

This is a developing story

