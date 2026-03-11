Teddy Bridgewater Act heads to Gov. DeSantis after Florida Senate vote

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Legislation protecting coaches who financially help student athletes with essential needs is on its way to Gov. DeSantis' desk.

The Florida Senate on Wednesday passed SB 178, known as the Teddy Bridgewater Act, after it cleared the House.

The bill allows coaches to gift up to $15,000 per team each year for expenses such as transportation, food and healthcare.

All donations must be reported to the Florida High School Athletic Association if passed and not considered “impermissible benefits” under compliance rules.

“Coaches are vital mentors and lifelines who offer critical support for young athletes' development and well-being," said bill sponsor State Senator Shevrin Jones (SD-34). "No coach should ever be penalized for stepping up to protect student athletes, and this bill ensures students receive the resources they need with fairness, accountability, and flexibility across the board.”