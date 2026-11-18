The Florida Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) said it has identified the issue affecting Online Registration and Identity Operating Network (ORION) services.

Officials said they are actively working to restore full functionality.

FLHSMV is aware of the current degradation of services affecting our driver license and motor vehicle issuance system. FLHSMV is troubleshooting the issue, and additional updates will be provided as information becomes available. Thank you. — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) November 18, 2026