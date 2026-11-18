Disney+ subscribers planning a Walt Disney World trip in early 2027 will have access to a new three-day ticket offer covering three of the resort's theme parks.

Disney+ Perks members can purchase a 3-Day, 3-Park Ticket starting at $109 per day, plus tax, or $325 total before tax.

The ticket includes one admission each to EPCOT, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom. Admission to Disney's Magic Kingdom is not included in the offer.

Tickets are on sale now and can be used for visits from Jan. 11 through May 21, 2027. Disney said there are no blockout dates during that period.

Prices are date-based, meaning the cost can vary depending on the dates selected, with $109 per day representing the starting price.

The offer is available to Disney+ subscribers who are enrolled in Disney+ Perks.