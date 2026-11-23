TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill several members of Congress and a New York City official, according to federal prosecutors.

Walker Roman Carper Weber, 35, of Gibsonton, faces four federal charges related to threats he allegedly made between July 20 and Sept. 11, 2026.

According to a federal indictment, Weber sent multiple messages threatening to kill members of the U.S. House of Representatives if certain demands were not met.

Prosecutors say Weber also targeted a New York City official, allegedly writing, "You have one chance to dodge a bullet or I'm gonna make sure he doesn't."

A federal grand jury charged Weber with four counts of interstate communication of threats to injure and kill. If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison on each count.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Capitol Police's Threat Assessment Section, the FBI and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

An indictment is a formal accusation, and Weber is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.