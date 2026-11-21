NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans say defensive end Jaylen Harrell is hospitalized in Florida after being involved in a serious car crash on Friday.

The 24-year-old hasn't played for the Titans this season. He injured his ACL during the preseason and was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Harrell was in his hometown of Tampa when the crash occurred. The Titans said in a statement Saturday that he continues to receive care in the hospital and that they have been in constant communication with his family.

They ask for privacy for Harrell and his family and say they will “provide an update when appropriate.”

Harrell’s father, James, also played eight seasons in the NFL.

Tennessee selected Harrell in the seventh round of the 2024 draft out of Michigan. He finished his rookie season with 13 combined tackles and had 25 last season. He had 4 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble in 2025.