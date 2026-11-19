BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are helping residents affected by heavy rainfall and flooding across Florida, conducting welfare checks, evacuations and rescue operations alongside local emergency crews.

According to the FWC, approximately 235 officers have responded to affected areas following several days of heavy rain. The agency has deployed 28 high-water ATVs and utility vehicles, 26 shallow-draft boats, 17 airboats and eight swamp buggies to assist with rescue efforts.

In Broward County, officers responded to a flooded apartment complex, where more than 90 residents have been evacuated, rescued or transported for medical assistance.

During one emergency, first responders were trying to reach an infant who had stopped breathing when their vehicle became stuck in floodwaters. An FWC officer stepped in and transported the baby to waiting emergency medical personnel. The infant recovered, according to the agency.

In another incident, officers rescued a disabled veteran who was unable to evacuate after floodwaters washed away his wheelchair. Officers transported him to a safe shelter for the night and recovered his wheelchair.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our officers and their commitment to serving their fellow Floridians during this and every challenging weather event that affects our state,” said Col. Alberto Maza, commander of the FWC Division of Law Enforcement.

The FWC is urging residents to follow guidance from local emergency management officials and monitor the Florida Division of Emergency Management for updates as flooding continues to affect communities.