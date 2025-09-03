Florida man arrested on multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme: FDLE

WINTER PARK, Fla — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested a 74-year-old Winter Park man accused of a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme.

FDLE said the joint-agency investigation began in Oct. 2023 when agents received information Jerald Benjamin Clawson reportedly solicited real estate investments through cash and bridge loans, promising victims a guaranteed return. But it never happened, according to authorities.

The investigation revealed several million dollars obtained by Clawson from the victims did not go to any legitimate investment but were, instead, used by Clawson to his personal benefit in the Ponzi scheme, according to FDLE.

FDLE Fort Myers agents obtained an arrest warrant for Clawson, he was taken into custody on Aug. 28 in Winter Park by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. He was then transported Orange County Jail.

Authorities said Clawson faces one count each of organized scheme to defraud and the unlawful use of unregistered securities.

The investigation is ongoing.