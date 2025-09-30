Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Florida minimum wage set to increase Tuesday

Florida's minimum wage is set to increase on Tuesday to $14 an hour. This is part of an amendment that was passed by state voters in 2020.
FLORIDA — The minimum wage is increasing on Tuesday for Florida workers.

In November 2020, Florida voters approved Amendment 2, which allowed the gradual increase in the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026.

Every September 30, since 2021, the minimum wage has been increasing $1 until it reaches $15 on September 30, 2026.

  • $10 on 9/30/2021
  • $11 on 9/30/2022
  • $12 on 9/30/2023
  • $13 on 9/30/2024
  • $14 on 9/30/2025
  • $15 on 9/30/2026

On Tuesday, the minimum wage goes up to $14 an hour and the required cash wage for tipped employees increases to $10.98 an hour.

Before Amendment 2 passed, Florida’s minimum wage was $8.56 an hour.

Once the minimum wage hits $15 in 2026, future increases will go back to being adjusted annually for inflation.


