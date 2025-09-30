Florida minimum wage set to increase Tuesday

FLORIDA — The minimum wage is increasing on Tuesday for Florida workers.
In November 2020, Florida voters approved Amendment 2, which allowed the gradual increase in the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026.
WATCH full report by Larissa Scott
Every September 30, since 2021, the minimum wage has been increasing $1 until it reaches $15 on September 30, 2026.
- $10 on 9/30/2021
- $11 on 9/30/2022
- $12 on 9/30/2023
- $13 on 9/30/2024
- $14 on 9/30/2025
- $15 on 9/30/2026
On Tuesday, the minimum wage goes up to $14 an hour and the required cash wage for tipped employees increases to $10.98 an hour.
Before Amendment 2 passed, Florida’s minimum wage was $8.56 an hour.
Once the minimum wage hits $15 in 2026, future increases will go back to being adjusted annually for inflation.
