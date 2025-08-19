Larissa Scott is a journalist who is passionate about truthful and in-depth reporting.

She finds purpose in highlighting neighborhood issues, getting answers and solutions for people in need, reporting on education and public health concerns, and celebrating community heroes and everything that makes Tampa Bay such a great place to live.

Larissa has reported on dozens of natural disasters throughout her career, including several hurricanes. She was most recently recognized in 2024 by the Poynter Institute for her reporting during Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

Prior to joining the Good Morning Tampa Bay team in 2019, she reported and anchored in Birmingham, Alabama, Panama City, Florida and Gainesville, Florida.

She began her career in journalism in radio as a reporter for Florida's 89.1 WUFT-FM in Gainesville, Florida.

Larissa graduated from the University of Florida and is proud to call Florida her home. Go Gators!

Larissa is originally from Germany, but her family is now living in Jacksonville, Florida. When she's not working, she’s baking, binge watching shows with her husband, traveling, or playing with her two dogs.

Have a story idea? Feel free to send her an email at Larissa.Scott@TampaBay28.com, or connect on Instagram @LarissaScott.