ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Florida National Guard has activated service members to assist with severe flooding along Florida's east coast following authorization from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Florida National Guard said it has stationed liaison officers in four counties and is supporting the state's Central Operations and Coordination Office.

Guard members are also conducting missions using high-wheeled vehicles to navigate flooded areas.

The National Guard said it is prepared to provide additional assistance as needed, including logistics support, clearing roads, search and rescue operations, distributing supplies, flood mitigation and aviation support.