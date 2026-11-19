ORLANDO, Fla. — Four men have been charged in connection with the 2013 kidnapping and murder of a man who disappeared from an Orlando barbershop nearly 13 years ago, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Thursday.

Carlton Leon Williams, 50, of Orlando; Nathaniel Webster, 42, of Altamonte Springs; Sean Quentin Daniel Cosby Davis, 35, of Orlando; and Derrick Lineil Dean, 47, of Orlando, face charges in the Dec. 6, 2013, kidnapping and murder of Jim Johnson Jr.

According to the Florida Attorney General's Office, Johnson was abducted from Goolie's Barbershop in Orlando around 9:15 a.m. Witnesses reported that he disappeared from the rear of the business, where investigators later discovered a significant bloodstain near where his vehicle had been parked.

Investigators connected the kidnapping to a violent home invasion robbery in which armed suspects allegedly forced their way into a residence, shot another victim in the leg and emptied a concealed floor safe containing cash and valuables.

Johnson's body was discovered in a wooded area in Daytona Beach on Dec. 11, 2013. The Volusia County Medical Examiner determined his death was a homicide.

Authorities said cellphone records, surveillance video and other evidence helped investigators piece together communications and movements among the four defendants before, during and after the crimes.

“After more than a decade, justice is finally coming for Jim Johnson Jr. and his family,” Uthmeier said. “This was not a random act of violence — it was a planned kidnapping and home invasion robbery that was carried out by a criminal enterprise and ended in murder.”

Each defendant faces charges including first-degree felony murder, kidnapping, armed robbery with a firearm, armed burglary, aggravated battery with a firearm, grand theft of an automobile and racketeering.

“Nearly 13 years have passed, but our commitment to justice has never faded,” Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith said. “No matter how much time passes, we will continue pursuing those responsible for violent crimes.”

The investigation was conducted by the Orlando Police Department's Cold Case Homicide Unit and the Office of Statewide Prosecution's Cold Case Investigation Unit, with assistance from the Orange County Sheriff's Office and Daytona Beach Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted in Florida's Ninth Judicial Circuit.