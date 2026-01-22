Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Florida to restrict certain items from SNAP purchases starting April 2026

Nam Y. Huh/AP
SNAP EBT information sign is displayed at a gas station.
FLORIDA — Florida is moving forward with changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) aimed at encouraging healthier eating habits for families who rely on the benefits.

The state has received federal approval to update its SNAP guidelines, with the changes taking effect April 20, 2026. The goal is ensure benefits go toward more nutritious foods and better align the program’s mission with promoting health and reducing hunger.

Under the new rules, SNAP benefits in Florida can no longer be used to buy:

  • Soda
  • Energy drinks
  • Candy
  • Ultra-processed, shelf-stable prepared desserts

