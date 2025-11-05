Florida woman connected to missing child alert charged, no update on 10-year-old

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Broward County Sheriff's Office (BCOS) jail records show a woman, who was part of a Missing Child Alert case out of Hollywood, was charged for child neglect.

BCSO jail records show Passha Davis, 34, was charged Tuesday on one count of neglect of a child without great bodily harm. The charge is a third-degree felony. She remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) named Davis as possibly with missing 10-year-old Gabrielle Terrelonge.

A Missing Child Alert was issued for Terrelonge on Nov. 3.

She is described as a Black female, 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black long pants, and white Crocs, FDLE said.

FDLE has not provided an update on the case or on Terrelonge's whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111 or dial 911.