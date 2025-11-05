Nearly half of Floridians considered leaving state over cost of living: Poll

A recent poll conducted by Florida Atlantic University’s Business and Economic Polling Initiative (BEPI) found a majority of Floridians are hanging on to the "American Dream," but rising expenses make it difficult to achieve.

The survey polled 1,000 people to examine Floridians' economic concerns, household budgets, and constraints to see if the "American Dream" still felt attainable to residents.

According to BEPI, a majority of Floridians still believe in the "American Dream," with 53% saying it "still holds true today."

“Floridians believe in the ‘American Dream,’ but they are paying dearly for it,” said Monica Escaleras, Ph.D., chair of the department of economics and director of BEPI. “The Florida promise of sun, growth, and upward mobility remains alive, but it is getting expensive to hold on to.”

Nearly 50% said they have considered moving out of Florida due to the cost of living, 43% said they live paycheck to paycheck. At the same time, 41% percent rated the U.S. economy as excellent or good.

“The moving consideration rate is striking as it suggests that while Florida attracts new residents, many current ones feel squeezed enough to think about leaving,” said Eric Levy, assistant director of FAU’s BEPI, in a release from the university. “An affordability anxiety shadows Florida’s boom economy: can residents afford to live here and provide for themselves?”

See the full results of the survey here.