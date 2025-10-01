Karla Hernández-Mats Named Chair of Educated We Stand, Pledges to Counter Extremism in Schools

MIAMI, Fla. — Educated We Stand, a national nonpartisan organization dedicated to defending public education, announced this week that Miami educator and union leader Karla Hernández-Mats will take over as its new chair.

Hernández-Mats, a first-generation American and longtime advocate for public schools, said she intends to use the role to build what she calls a “pro-public education majority” in school boards across the country.

“Educated We Stand has already shown its strength as a vital force standing up against extremism and advocating for safe, inclusive, well-resourced schools grounded in practical policies that serve every child’s needs,” Hernández-Mats said in a statement. “I am honored to help lead this organization into its next chapter, building a pro-public education majority, empowering communities, and ensuring every child — regardless of race, nationality, or zip code — has the opportunity to thrive.”

A Rising National Voice

Founded in 2024, Educated We Stand has quickly become a counterweight to Moms for Liberty and other groups pushing conservative “parental rights” agendas in education. The group reported a 78% win rate in endorsed school board races nationwide last year, including major victories in Florida, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Those wins included flipping seats once held by GOP-aligned or Moms for Liberty-backed candidates, blocking a push to make Florida school board races partisan, and defending Democratic incumbents targeted by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The organization also raised more than $375,000 in grassroots donations in its first six months and says its mission is to fight book bans, elevate the voices of teachers and parents, and champion equity-focused, evidence-based policies.

Hernández-Mats’ Background

Hernández-Mats began her career teaching special education in Miami-Dade, where she was named Teacher of the Year at Hialeah Middle School in 2010. She later served nearly a decade as president of United Teachers of Dade, the Southeast’s largest teachers’ union, and currently chairs the American Federation of Teachers’ Women’s Rights Committee.

Her political profile rose in 2022 when she was tapped as the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor alongside Charlie Crist. The campaign failed to win the support of enough Florida voters to topple Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Republican achieved what he called a "win for the ages,” securing a near 20-point margin of victory.

Born and raised in Miami to Honduran immigrants, Hernández-Mats is the first Hispanic officer elected to lead United Teachers of Dade. She holds a bachelor’s degree in emotionally handicapped education from Florida International University and a master’s in business management from St. Thomas University. She and her husband are raising two children who attend public schools.

Pushback Against Moms for Liberty

School board politics have become a flashpoint in recent years, with heated debates over book restrictions, curriculum, and parental rights. Moms for Liberty, which emerged during the pandemic, has argued its focus is on keeping inappropriate materials out of classrooms and libraries— and parents’ rights in.

“Most all parents are concerned, we should not be putting pornography in schools and in libraries with children and those are the books we've been pushing against,” co-founder Tina Descovich said in a 2024 interview. “Children don’t have time to be learning about sex acts… Let’s focus on what really matters in education and teach children to read and do math.”

While Moms for Liberty touts its ability to mobilize parents, analysts note the group’s success rate in recent elections has been uneven. M4L’s own metrics showed a 61% win rate in the 2024 election year.

Hernández-Mats argues voters are ready for a reset.

“Just this over-politicization that’s happening in school board districts across the nation just is not the way, and people are pushing back,” she said.

Looking Ahead

Educated We Stand says its next phase will focus on training parents and teachers, backing school board candidates in targeted races, and pushing for broader policy reforms to strengthen public schools.

The leadership shift comes after the group’s founding chair, Jennifer Jenkins, stepped down to run for the U.S. Senate against Republican incumbent Ashley Moody.

With Hernández-Mats at the helm, the organization says it is doubling down on its mission to ensure public schools remain inclusive, well-resourced, and free from political battles.



Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns.

