LIVE: Astronauts prepare for moon mission in NASA's Artemis II

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA's Artemis II officials will provide an update on the first crewed mission to the moon in over 50 years.

Officials are expected to hold a press conference at 5 p.m. on March 30. Tampa Bay 28 will stream the press conference live.

Watch live at 5 p.m.

NASA will send astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch on the moon mission, along with Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jeremy Hansen. NASA said the journey is expected to take around 10 days and will test the spacecraft's life support system and lay the groundwork for future crewed Artemis missions.

The last moon landing was Apollo 17 on Dec. 7, 1972.

NASA said it is targeting the launch for no earlier than April 1.