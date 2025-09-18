Missing child alert issued for 13-year-old girl from Broward County

BROWARD CO., Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a 13-year-old girl from Broward County.
The FDLE said Stella Mitchell was last seen in the 6900th block of Northwest 43rd Terrace in Coconut Creek, FL. She was also seen wearing a black top and black, red, and white spandex bell-bottom pants.
Authorities said Mitchell has a nose ring in each nostril and scars on the inside of her arms.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mitchell, please contact 911.
