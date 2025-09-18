Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Missing child alert issued for 13-year-old girl from Broward County

stella mitchell.png
FDLE
stella mitchell.png
Posted

BROWARD CO., Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a 13-year-old girl from Broward County.

The FDLE said Stella Mitchell was last seen in the 6900th block of Northwest 43rd Terrace in Coconut Creek, FL. She was also seen wearing a black top and black, red, and white spandex bell-bottom pants.

Authorities said Mitchell has a nose ring in each nostril and scars on the inside of her arms.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mitchell, please contact 911.

Homeowners schedule a 'March on the Capitol' to protest Florida's HOAs

A Tampa Bay couple is organizing a march on the state capitol to protest Florida’s homeowners’ associations.

Homeowners schedule a 'March on the Capitol' to protest Florida's HOAs

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.