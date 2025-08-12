Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old boy from Miami-Dade County

UPDATE: THE CHILD HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a 14-year-old boy from Miami-Dade County.

Yunior Pozo was last seen in the 10500 block of North 77th Court in Hialeah Gardens. He is described as 5-feet 11-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Pozo should contact Hialeah Gardens Police at 305-558-3333.

