Missing Child Alert issued for 2-month-old in Florida found safe

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for 2-month-old Laya Strain Saturday. On Sunday at 5:14 p.m., the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said she was found safe.

FDLE said Strain is Caucasian, 1’ 11”, 12 lbs, has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen near the 300 block of Northeast 293rd Ave in Old Town, Florida. She was last seen wearing a “pink one piece.”

Officials said the child could be with Sara Strain, a Caucasian woman, 5’ 4”, 160 lbs, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She may have traveled to Gilchrist County.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the child, contact the Dixie County Sheriff's Office at 352-498-1245 or call 911 directly.