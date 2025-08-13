Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing Child Alert issued for 5-month-old from Miami: FDLE

MIAMI, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said they have issued a Missing Child Alert for Alain Carballo.

The missing 5-month-old was last seen in the area of the 16800th block of Southwest 137th Avenue in Miami.

FDLE said the child may be in the company of Alfredo Carballo Gonzalez and Ariely Alvarez Cabrera.

FDLE said if located, do not approach and contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, contact the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office at 305-596-8176 or 911.

