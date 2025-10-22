Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing Child Alert issued for Daytona Beach teen

Missing child Jaylen Glass
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Missing child Jaylen Glass
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for 13-year-old Jaylen Glass, who was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of North Clyde Morris Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

Glass was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jean shorts, black socks and black slides.

She is believed to have a nose piercing on the left side and a scar on her right shoulder, according to officials.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5102 or 911.

