Missing Child Alert issued for Daytona Beach teen

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for 13-year-old Jaylen Glass, who was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of North Clyde Morris Boulevard in Daytona Beach.
Glass was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jean shorts, black socks and black slides.
She is believed to have a nose piercing on the left side and a scar on her right shoulder, according to officials.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5102 or 911.
