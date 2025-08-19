Missing Child Alert issued for Homestead teen: FDLE

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a missing child alert for 17-year-old Micah Bell.

FDLE said he was last seen in Homestead, traveling southbound on Redmond Road from Lucie Street towards Florida City. He was also seen in the 600 block of Southwest 14th Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a cross on the back and grey sweatpants.

If you have any information, please contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 Ext. 1 or 911.