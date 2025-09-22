Missing Child Alert issued for missing teen out of Gainesville: FDLE

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said they have issued a Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Lilyana Blanco.

FDLE said she was last seen in the area of the 2900th block of SW 42nd St. in Gainesville.

The alert said Blanco has lime green colored hair and multiple facial piercings.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Gainesville Police Department at 352-955-1818 or 911.