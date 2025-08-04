My Safe Florida Home applications open today

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Applications open for the My Safe Florida Home program on Aug. 4 at 8 a.m.

Many homeowners across Florida are parked at their computers waiting for that application portal to open. The goal is to lock in thousands of dollars to help storm prep their homes.

It's a popular state grant program that allows homeowners to apply first for an inspection and then for an up to $10,000 grant to harden their homes.

In the past, funds have run out quickly once the application portal reopened. This year, the Florida legislature allocated $280 million for the program.

Chris Brown is a homeowner standing by to get his application in.

“Everybody wants to get in on this, and I suspect that $280 million will go fast," Brown said.

Brown is hoping to get a grant for a new roof. Lawmakers also made changes this year to expand access and prioritize the most vulnerable.

Low to moderate-income homeowners aged 60 and older are now first in line. Applications for other groups will open in two weeks.

Program director Steven Fielder said the application portal has also been upgraded to be more user-friendly.

“We have made changes to the portal that we think are going to make it more user-friendly," Fielder said. "We’ve tried to listen to everyone’s feedback and changes, but I want everyone to know we have listened, and hopefully the changes to the portal will be helpful to those folks.”

Click here for the application.